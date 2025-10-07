Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for creation of OTS+ at summit in Azerbaijan

Speaking at the event, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart President Ilham Aliyev for the hospitality, highlighting the particular importance and relevance of the summit’s agenda.

We consistently emphasize that the history of the Turkic peoples goes back to common roots, and that our nations share a single origin that stretches deep into the centuries. All of this serves as the golden core of brotherhood and the eternal unity of our peoples. Recently, our countries celebrated the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States. This remarkable holiday symbolizes the strengthening of unity among the Turkic nations. Today, the Organization has become an influential and respected body uniting the fraternal Turkic peoples, said the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov for his country’s successful chairmanship of the OTS, conveying his confidence that the Organization’s status will continue to strengthen under the leadership of Azerbaijan with President Ilham Aliyev at the head.

The Kazakh leader also stated that the global security system is going through a difficult period. According to Tokayev, conflicts and challenges, geopolitical contradictions have become a negative trend, posing a threat to all countries.

In these unstable times, I would like to especially highlight the recent signing of the Declaration on Peaceful Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This historic document put an end to a conflict that had remained unresolved for more than 30 years and laid the foundation for strengthening stability and economic growth in the region. The current geopolitical situation in the world is extremely complex, which is why the Turkic countries must act together in their shared interests. Today, the international community recognizes us as strong and united states capable of withstanding serious challenges. Many countries have shown interest in the activities of our Organization. Kazakhstan supports the idea of establishing the Organization of Turkic States+ format, whose main objective will be the further expansion of our cooperation. This initiative is undoubtedly aimed at further enhancing the international prestige of the OTS, said Tokayev.

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Center.