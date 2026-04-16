Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
17:25, 16 April 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to Türkiye on April 17 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
As was reported earlier, the Kazakhstani president is expected to attend the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, as well as deliver a speech at a panel session. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual high-level international platform for debate, bringing together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries.