Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye

As was reported earlier, the Kazakhstani president is expected to attend the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, as well as deliver a speech at a panel session. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual high-level international platform for debate, bringing together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries.