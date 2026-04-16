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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye

    17:25, 16 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to Türkiye on April 17 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.  

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As was reported earlier, the Kazakhstani president is expected to attend the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, as well as deliver a speech at a panel session. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.

    The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual high-level international platform for debate, bringing together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Türkiye Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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