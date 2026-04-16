President Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman, Ambassador of Mongolia Batjargal Gunaajavin, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco Mireille Martini, and Ambassador of the Republic of El-Salvador Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo presented their credentials to the Head of State.

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The President congratulated foreign diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that they would contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Head of State said that large-scale transformations are taking place in Kazakhstan.

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“On March 15, the referendum on the adoption of the new, progressive Constitution took place. We are building a Fair Kazakhstan based on the principle of Law and Order . We strive to become a state focused on the development ofn knowledge, innovations, and artificial intelligence. This year was declared in our country as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and we do our best to achieve success in this exceptionally important sphere,” said the President.

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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and balanced foreign policy aimed at strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries.

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“I am confident that Kazakhstan has broad opportunities to promote the interests of your countries. Next week promises to be quite eventful, as we expect the visit of the President of Mongolia. Then, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit under the auspices of the UN and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. I am convinced that you will closely follow the events in our country and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of mutual cooperation. We intend to develop open market economy and welcome foreign investment inflow. Kazakhstan maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations,” the Head of State noted.

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Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the new ambassadors and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda