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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address on Oct. 28

    20:19, 20 October 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28
    Photo: Akorda

    "I plan to deliver an annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28, in the first half of the day. I am working on the text of this important document," the President wrote on X.

    Earlier, during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games, the Head of State announced he would deliver the Address in October.

    "In October, in accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution, I will deliver an address to the people of Kazakhstan, in which I will set goals and objectives for the upcoming period," said the President.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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