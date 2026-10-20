Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address on Oct. 28
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"I plan to deliver an annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28, in the first half of the day. I am working on the text of this important document," the President wrote on X.
28 қазанда түске дейін жылдағы дәстүрге сай Қазақстан халқына Жолдауымды жариялаймын. Қазір осы маңызды құжаттың мәтінімен жұмыс істеп жатырмын. Планирую выступить с ежегодным Посланием народу Казахстана 28 октября в первой половине дня. Работаю над текстом данного важного документа.— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) October 20, 2026
Earlier, during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games, the Head of State announced he would deliver the Address in October.
"In October, in accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution, I will deliver an address to the people of Kazakhstan, in which I will set goals and objectives for the upcoming period," said the President.