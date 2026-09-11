Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver annual state-of-the-nation address in October

Tokayev announced this during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games.

By uniting our efforts, we are successfully implementing large-scale reforms. We have adopted the Constitution that has become a guideline for the entire nation, especially for the younger generation. A solid foundation has been laid for a Just, Strong, Progressive and Clean Kazakhstan. Thus, a new chapter has been opened in the history of our state, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh president noted that large-scale reforms are underway in the country and that key state institutions are being renewed.

The Constitution is a guideline for our people, a historic document that laid the foundation for profound transformations. Recently, elections to the Qurultay were held. The parliamentary body was strengthened by innovative-minded, enterprising professionals, including many young people. A Vice President has been appointed. The renewed Government has begun its work. The Office of the Security Council has been established. Soon, the composition of the Kazakhstan People’s Council will be approved, said Tokayev.

President Tokayev said that in coordination with the Qurultay deputies, judges of the Constitutional Court, members of the Central Election Commission and the Supreme Audit Chamber would be appointed. “Thus, the key state institutions will be fully renewed. These measures are an integral part of the comprehensive reforms we are implementing,” he added.