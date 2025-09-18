Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress

"Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."

The President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of protecting religious sites for preserving historical memory, cultural diversity, and humanity's spiritual heritage.

"Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that Kazakhstan will actively contribute to enhancing the influence of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as a key global platform for dialogue.

The President highlighted that the Congress Secretariat's network of partnerships with UN institutions and other organizations will continue to expand.

It is planned to conduct a series of events with the participation of international partners, youth, experts, and volunteer organizations to promote the Congress ideas.

"Peace is our greatest treasure, a value equally significant to all countries, peoples, and religions. Truly, only peace and stability can serve as an unfailing guarantee of a bright future. You are making tireless efforts on this path, and our meeting today is a compelling testament to that. In conclusion, it can be said that the Congress has been a success. I extend my profound gratitude to all of you. I am convinced that our unity in the name of these noble goals will continue to grow stronger," the Head of State concluded.

Kazinform earlier reported that the "Astana Peace Declaration – 2025" was officially adopted at the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. More than 100 participants from 60 countries participated in the forum, including spiritual leaders of major world religions, representatives of international organizations, experts, political scientists, and public figures.