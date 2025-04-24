34th session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly begins in Astana

This year, the event centers around the topic “30 years of unity and accord.”

More than 1,600 people including Parliament deputies, members of the regional assemblies, heads of ethnocultural associations, government officials, representatives of religious and public organizations as well as prominent scientists and workers of culture are participating in the session.

The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, established on March 1, 1995, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The organization, which has become a herald of stability and peace, plans to hold more than 150 major events as part of its 30th jubilee.

Kazakhstan is a home for 124 ethnic groups. According to the National Statistics Bureau, as of April 1, 2025, the number of population reached 20,316,155 people. Of them, 14,220,289 are Kazakhs, 2,983,344 are Russians, 660,585 are Uzbeks, 375,925 are Ukrainians, 301,593 are Uighurs, 224,353 are Germans, 219,212 are Tatars, 152,852 are Azerbaijanis, and 120,270 are Koreans.