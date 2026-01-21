Kazakh President to visit Davos at invitation of Trump
10:09, 21 January 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will visit Davos at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
On January 22, the President of Kazakhstan will make a working visit to Davos at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to attend the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Gaza Board of Peace.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states.