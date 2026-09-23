Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets key priorities for Security Council Office

Tokayev said the new status of the Security Council Office should be viewed in the broader context of ongoing reforms to Kazakhstan’s state institutions.

Amid rapid global changes, the Security Council should serve as a center for making precise and well-balanced decisions on key national issues, the president said.

Tokayev also highlighted the changing nature of modern threats, placing particular emphasis on cybersecurity and the use of artificial intelligence.

The president identified information, technological, food, water and energy security as areas that will become increasingly important in the near future and outlined priorities in each of these areas.

He said the principle of Law and Order is a key guiding principle for the Security Council Office’s work.

Following the meeting, Tokayev assigned the Security Council Office a number of specific tasks. The key measure of the body’s effectiveness, he stressed, should be the reliable protection of Kazakhstan’s national interests, sovereignty and stability.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved new regulations and the organizational structure of the Office of the Security Council.