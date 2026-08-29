President Tokayev signs decree establishing Security Council Office

Under the decree, the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been established as a state body directly subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had called on nuclear-armed states to engage in negotiations and accelerate efforts to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global anti-nuclear movement.