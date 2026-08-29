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    President Tokayev signs decree establishing Security Council Office

    15:57, 29 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree aimed at further improving the country’s public administration system, according to the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Tokayev signs decree establishing Security Council Office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Under the decree, the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been established as a state body directly subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had called on nuclear-armed states to engage in negotiations and accelerate efforts to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global anti-nuclear movement.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Security Council of Kazakhstan
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