President Tokayev signs decree establishing Security Council Office
15:57, 29 August 2026
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree aimed at further improving the country’s public administration system, according to the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Under the decree, the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been established as a state body directly subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had called on nuclear-armed states to engage in negotiations and accelerate efforts to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global anti-nuclear movement.