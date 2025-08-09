EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends National Day greetings to President of Singapore

    11:32, 9 August 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the 60th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press office.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Today, your country demonstrates an outstanding example of sustainable growth, effective public administration and innovative modernization. I wish you successful implementation of your unique initiatives aimed at achieving high goals. Singapore is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. The cooperation between the two countries rests on a strong foundation and holds immense potential,” the telegram reads.

    Earlier, the Head of State commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s contribution to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
