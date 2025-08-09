Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends National Day greetings to President of Singapore
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the 60th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press office.
“Today, your country demonstrates an outstanding example of sustainable growth, effective public administration and innovative modernization. I wish you successful implementation of your unique initiatives aimed at achieving high goals. Singapore is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. The cooperation between the two countries rests on a strong foundation and holds immense potential,” the telegram reads.
Earlier, the Head of State commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s contribution to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal