    Head of State commends Trump’s contribution to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

    09:32, 9 August 2025

    Advisor to the President and Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay, stated that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia a historically significant achievement, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

    The document ended the long-standing military conflict between the two countries and paved the way for establishing diplomatic relations and developing cooperation based on lasting peace.

    According to the Head of State, the signing of this unique agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia became possible thanks to the energetic and effective mediation mission of U.S. President Donald Trump, who managed to convince the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to fully demonstrate political will and strategic foresight.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes that Kazakhstan also contributed to achieving these important agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia by offering Almaty as the venue for ministerial-level negotiations on the key parameters of the peace treaty, which were held there.

    As reported earlier, the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the United States have signed a joint declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

    USA Azerbaijan Armenia Politics World News Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Nariman Mergalym
