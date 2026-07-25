Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says Kazakhstan’s investments in Russian economy surpass $9 billion

Tokayev noted that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s key investment partners, having invested more than $30 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy over the past two decades.

“The dynamics in this area are positive: in the first quarter of this year, the inflow of Russian investments increased by 45%, reaching $773 million over five months,” Tokayev said.

He added that long-term mutually beneficial cooperation has resulted in the successful operation of more than 20,000 enterprises with Russian participation across various sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

At the same time, Kazakhstan’s businesses have strengthened their presence in Russia, with the total volume of Kazakh investments in the Russian economy surpassing $9 billion.

Tokayev highlighted industrial cooperation as one of the key areas on the bilateral economic agenda. According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia have developed a portfolio of 177 major investment projects worth more than $52 billion.

Of these projects, 122 have already been implemented, creating more than 30,000 jobs, the President said.

Tokayev described the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, involving an international consortium led by Russia’s Rosatom, as a clear example of the strategic nature of bilateral cooperation.

He also identified the space sector as another priority area for cooperation between the two countries.

“The first launch of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle in April this year once again demonstrated that by combining scientific, engineering and production capabilities, Kazakhstan and Russia are able to implement large-scale projects in various fields,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President concluded by emphasizing the importance of friendship, good-neighborly relations, mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests in achieving further progress and improving the well-being of both nations.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover nears $28 billion.