Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from six new ambassadors
The President of Kazakhstan received letters of credence from six new ambassadors during a ceremony in the Akorda Residence, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The credentials were presented by:
- Yoav Bystritsky, Ambassador of the State of Israel
- Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic
- Alfredo Fedel Nieves Portuondo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba
- Georges Abou Zeid, Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon
- Mark Grey Marongwe, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe
- Fathudin Ali Mohamed, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia
In his welcoming speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state committed to maintaining friendly relations with all countries.
The Head of State also informed the ceremony participants about the goals and priorities of the country’s domestic policy, aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan and upholding the principle of Law and Order.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded the ceremony by congratulating the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions and confirming Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide full support for their activities.
