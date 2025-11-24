Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from six new ambassadors

The credentials were presented by:

Yoav Bystritsky, Ambassador of the State of Israel

Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic

Alfredo Fedel Nieves Portuondo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba

Georges Abou Zeid, Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon

Mark Grey Marongwe, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Fathudin Ali Mohamed, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia

In his welcoming speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state committed to maintaining friendly relations with all countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also informed the ceremony participants about the goals and priorities of the country’s domestic policy, aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan and upholding the principle of Law and Order.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded the ceremony by congratulating the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions and confirming Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide full support for their activities.

