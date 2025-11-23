Kazakh President congratulates Gennady Golovkin on his appointment as head of World Boxing

“This milestone highlights the recognition of Gennady Golovkin’s remarkable contributions. He has become the first Kazakhstani to head an international federation in an Olympic discipline,” the Head of State said.

Earlier reports noted two contenders for the World Boxing presidency — Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin and Greek official Mariolis Charilaos. However, Mariolis was not included in the final shortlist, leaving Golovkin as the sole remaining candidate for the position.