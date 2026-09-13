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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit

    18:08, 13 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Putin and Guterres on sidelines of BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On the sidelines of the summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeo.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The talks focused on prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Leaders also discussed issues of interaction within international formats.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India during the summit.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan BRICS Foreign policy WHO UN
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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