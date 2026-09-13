Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit

On the sidelines of the summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeo.

Photo credit: Akorda

The talks focused on prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Photo credit: Akorda

Leaders also discussed issues of interaction within international formats.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India during the summit.