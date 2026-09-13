Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
On the sidelines of the summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeo.
The talks focused on prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Leaders also discussed issues of interaction within international formats.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India during the summit.