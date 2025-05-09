President Tokayev greets Kazakhstan’s soldiers at Red Square parade in Moscow
14:26, 9 May 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, who marched in the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, making the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Akorda reports.
Kazakhstan’s contingent included 80 soldiers of the 37th air assault brigade named after Hero of the Soviet Union Major General Ivan Panfilov, led by Colonel Almas Tulegenov.
Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at the Kremlin Palace for the Victory Day parade.