EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Kremlin for Victory Day parade

    12:25, 9 May 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Kremlin Palace, where he was welcomed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.  

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Kremlin
    Photo credit: Still image

    After the handshaking ceremony, the Heads of State headed to the Red Square to participate in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Kremlin
    Photo credit: Still image

     

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day.

     

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Russia 80 Years of Great Victory
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All