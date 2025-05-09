Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Kremlin for Victory Day parade
12:25, 9 May 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Kremlin Palace, where he was welcomed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
After the handshaking ceremony, the Heads of State headed to the Red Square to participate in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day.