Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

In his welcome remarks, Tokayev spoke about Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Great Victory, saying that the country mobilized 1.2 million people to fight and that nearly half of them died heroically.

Highlighting that Kazakhstan regards Venezuela as a key partner, President Tokayev noted “the absence of significant achievements in bilateral cooperation between the nations so far”.

In this regard, the Kazakh leader invited his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan to discuss prospects for fostering mutual ties.

In turn, Nicolás Maduro thanked President Tokayev for the opportunity to discuss ways for future cooperation. The Venezuelan President also pointed out the global importance of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, highlighting the key role of the former-Soviet nations in it.

The counterparts also discussed prospects for enhancing trade and economic cooperation, focusing on energy.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to define specific points of growth between the countries.

As earlier reported, at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.