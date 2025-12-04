Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors António Costa with Dostyk Order, 1st Degree

“I am delighted to note that the scope and depth of our bilateral cooperation have continued to expand over the years, bringing mutual benefits and opening new avenues for enhanced collaboration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement – a landmark document that has become a cornerstone of the Kazakh-EU relations and a testament to a decade of constructive, forward-looking engagement. President Costa, your active and personal engagement has played an essential role in advancing this mutually beneficial cooperation. You are a trusted friend of Kazakhstan and a distinguished statesman of international scale. Your wise leadership, principled approach, and unwavering commitment to constructive dialogue have been instrumental in reinforcing unity in Europe and fostering meaningful cooperation with partners across the world,” the Kazakh President stated during an official ceremony.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised António Costa’s contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.

“It is a privilege for me to bestow upon you, Mr. President, the first-degree Order of 'Dostyk' – Friendship. I am confident that this high decoration will stand as a vivid symbol of enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and the European Union and reflect our sincere appreciation for your outstanding service and stewardship. I am confident that the partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union will continue to flourish, and that the bonds of friendship between our nations will grow even stronger,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The President of the European Council emphasized that he views the award as a symbol of the enduring friendship and global cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

“I am deeply touched by today’s gesture, which reflects the spirit of trust, dialogue, and our shared commitment to stability, prosperity, and openness. Mr. President, I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to strengthen this partnership in the years ahead for the benefit of our peoples and our common region,” António Costa said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President of the European Council, António Costa, arrived at the Akorda presidential palace to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the talks, President Tokayev hailed the outcome of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council meeting. Furthermore, António Costa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome.