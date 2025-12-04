Tokayev hails outcome of EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council meeting

The Akorda presidential palace hosted a meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council António Costa, who is visiting Kazakhstan for the first time on an official visit.

The Head of State stressed the symbolic significance of the visit, timed to the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kazakhstan is the first country in the region to have concluded such a historic agreement with the European Union.

We attach special importance to your visit. It is yet another testament to our mutual readiness to further expand comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. We maintain a strong and substantive partnership built on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and is developing across many areas of mutual interest. In this regard, I highly appreciate the results of the ‘EU–Kazakhstan’ Cooperation Council meeting held a few days ago in Brussels, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President of the European Council António Costa has arrived at the Akorda presidential palace to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.