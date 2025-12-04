António Costa thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for warm welcome

Over the past ten years, the European Union has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan, now the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium, plays a key role in ensuring Europe’s economic security. It is clear that today we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relations and developing economic ties, said the President of the European Council.

António Costa stressed that the European Union and Kazakhstan share a common vision of the world based on a commitment to multilateralism and the international order grounded in the values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

According to him, these principles form the foundation of efforts to ensure security, stability, and prosperity worldwide.

Costa further noted that cooperation with Central Asian countries is an important element in expanding and practically advancing relations in the modern multilateral world. In this context, he highly praised the personal efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening peace in the Caucasus. In his view, ensuring security in the region opens new opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian corridor, which will connect Europe through the Caucasus and the Black Sea.

During the meeting, a wide range of cooperation issues was discussed, with particular attention given to collaboration in transport and logistics, digitalization, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and other promising areas.



