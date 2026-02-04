Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Kazakhstan later this year

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sides agreed to do their utmost to increase trade turnover to 1 billion US dollars per year over the next two years. 'We also agreed to do everything within our power to achieve this goal even earlier,' he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan later this year, which he accepted ‘with great joy and gratitude.’

We have decided to establish a bilateral working group tasked with developing a five-year program to expand our joint trade and investment portfolio, said Shehbaz Sharif.

The Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum saw the signing of more than 30 commercial documents, totaling around 200 million US dollars. The agreements are aimed at expanding Kazakhstani-Pakistani cooperation in the fields of finance, logistics, industry, energy, agro-industrial complex, digitalization, and infrastructure.