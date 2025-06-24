EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses full solidarity and support for people of Qatar

    22:55, 24 June 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirms full support and solidarity with Qatari people
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong support and solidarity with the people of  Qatar in light of the current challenges, and praised political wisdom and leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in promoting peace and stability in the region.

    The two leaders agreed to maintain close high-level contacts, including during the Amir’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan. 

    Earlier it was reported that Iranian President ‘expressed regret’ to Qatar’s leader after missile strike.

     

    Kazakhstan-Qatar Foreign policy Politics Middle East Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
