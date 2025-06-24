Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses full solidarity and support for people of Qatar

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong support and solidarity with the people of Qatar in light of the current challenges, and praised political wisdom and leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close high-level contacts, including during the Amir’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Iranian President ‘expressed regret’ to Qatar’s leader after missile strike.