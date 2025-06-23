Iran attacks US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially confirmed that it launched a retaliatory missile attack targeting the American al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Tasnim News Agency said.

Iran had vowed to attack the US bases and the military personnel in the Middle East after Washington hit its nuclear sites on Sunday.

The US and UK embassies in Qatar had earlier released statements recommending citizens in Qatar to shelter in place until further notice.

Qatar said it shut down its airspace temporarily as part of the measures taken to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Flares were seen over Doha as missile defence systems of al-Udeid airbase were apparently seen launching into the sky.

Loud explosions were heard all around the capital.