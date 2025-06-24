Iranian President ‘expresses regret’ to Qatar’s leader after missile strike

Sheikh Tamim “reiterated the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack, considering it a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter”, a government media release said.

“Qatar has always been an advocate of dialogue with Iran and has exerted tireless diplomatic efforts in this regard,” it added.

Sheikh Tamim urged Iran to “return to the negotiating table … in an effort to overcome this crisis and preserve the security of the region and the safety of its people”.

Iran’s president “expressed his regret”, noting Qatar and its people were not the target of the attack.

Earlier it was reported that the Foreign Ministry of Qatar strongly condemned Iranian attack on US base