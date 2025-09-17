Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizes preservation of sacred sites

The President thanked Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé, the High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, for the unwavering commitment to the promotion of a global humanistic agenda.

"Protecting religious sites and symbols, we, as a matter of fact, protect the basics of human civilization. There are some 4,000 religious associations representing 18 confessions in Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

Kazakhstan carefully conserves holy places such as the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, ancient and modern mosques, Orthodox and Catholic cathedrals, the Buddhist Center in Almaty and synagogues.

He said Kazakhstan remains committed to preserving sacred sites of special significance for believers of all faiths.

The President highlighted the sacred places unite people of various faiths maintaining ties of generations and spiritual succession.

“That’s why it is not just archeological and historical monuments but symbols of peace, mutual respect and cultural diversity of our people,” the President resumed.

Earlier, the Head of State stressed the importance of preserving interfaith, interethnic tolerance and mutual respect.