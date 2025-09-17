All attempts to undermine unity policy will be suppressed, President Tokayev

He noted that since the last Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the global landscape has seen the rise of deeply troubling trends that many political figures and experts have referred to as ‘a crisis of civilizations’.

The President voiced serious concern over the growing trend of blurring the lines between ultranationalism and patriotism noting this shift particularly disorients young people.

He said Kazakhstan pays utmost attention to all these global issues that are at the top table of the domestic policy. He highlighted pursuing the policy of interethnic, interfaith, international tolerance and mutual respect.

The President emphasized all the attempts to undermine such a policy, the unity in diversity, including free use of languages spoken by ethnic communities in public service and social life are suppressed and will be legally assessed.

To note, the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has opened in the capital of Kazakhstan. The main theme of the congress is "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future".