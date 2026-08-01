Tokayev congratulates Kostanay region on 90th anniversary

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President congratulated the people of Kostanay region on the 90th anniversary of its establishment. He described the region as one with rich traditions and a unique cultural heritage, noting that over the past nine decades it has made remarkable progress to become one of Kazakhstan's leading agricultural regions.

Tokayev also noted that the region occupies a special place in the country's history as the birthplace of prominent educators and thinkers, including Ybyrai Altynsarin, Akhmet Baitursynuly, and Beimbet Mailin, whose lifelong service to the nation helped shape Kazakhstan's spiritual and intellectual heritage.

The Head of State also noted the region's steady economic growth, saying Kostanay region continues to develop dynamically thanks to the hard work of its people and has achieved strong results across all sectors.

"The people of Kostanay have consistently demonstrated a remarkable spirit of unity and patriotism. A clear example of this was their active participation in the nationwide referendum held in March, when they overwhelmingly voted in support of the new Constitution. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone whose hard work contributes to the region's prosperity. I am confident that you will continue to play an active role in implementing constructive initiatives aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan and upholding the principle of 'Law and Order.' I wish you good health, continued success, and lasting prosperity for Kostanay Region," Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a telegram of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the devastating earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture.