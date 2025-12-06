Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Finland’s President on Independence Day

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Finland consistently demonstrates an effective blend of economic progress, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

The Head of State emphasized that President Stubb’s recent visit to Astana gave new momentum to bilateral relations and led to concrete results in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

President Tokayev wished Alexander Stubb success in his important state duties, and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Finland.

As Qazinform previously reported, fifteen documents were signed during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to Kazakhstan.