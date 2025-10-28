President of Finland arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb walked along the blue carpet toward the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the two leaders left for the narrow-format talks.

The heads of state are expected to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda during the current visit.

Read more on the current stage of relations between Kazakhstan and Finland, and what to expect from the upcoming talks in a Kazinform correspondent's article.