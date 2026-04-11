Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on successful accomplishment of Artemis II mission

The President expressed high appreciation for the United States’ pioneering scientific achievements, which expand the frontiers of knowledge and serve as an inspiration for new generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers across the globe.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere wishes to Donald J. Trump for the continued success of the great Artemis program and for the United States’ future endeavors in space exploration.

🇰🇿🇺🇸 President @TokayevKZ congratulated @realDonaldTrump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission @NASAArtemis



✉️The President of #Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the #UnitedStates President on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II… pic.twitter.com/VRgCpxl4uJ — Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan (@aqorda_press) April 11, 2026

Earlier, four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon.