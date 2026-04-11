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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on successful accomplishment of Artemis II mission

    08:24, 11 April 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the United States on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s first crewed flight to the Moon in half a century and a truly historic milestone in space exploration, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on successful accomplishment of Artemis II mission
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President expressed high appreciation for the United States’ pioneering scientific achievements, which expand the frontiers of knowledge and serve as an inspiration for new generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers across the globe.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere wishes to Donald J. Trump for the continued success of the great Artemis program and for the United States’ future endeavors in space exploration.

    Earlier, four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon.

    Kazakhstan USA President President of Kazakhstan Donald Trump The Moon Space Foreign policy Science NASA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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