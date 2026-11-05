Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards King Abdullah II of Jordan the Order of Al-Farabi

The President noted that active engagement at the highest level creates favorable conditions for advancing shared priorities and expanding the bilateral cooperation agenda.

“We highly value our multifaceted cooperation with Jordan, and here in my country, we regard you as an outstanding and visionary leader who enjoys profound respect all over the world. Under your strong and wise leadership, Jordan has flourished as a beacon of peace, stability, dignity, and fairness, as well as a dynamic hub for innovation and sustainable growth. On the world stage, Your Majesty’s voice remains one of the most vocal, respected, and influential in promoting international dialogue. The Aqaba Process is yet another reflection of Your Majesty’s unwavering commitment to fostering international security. And we are proud and honored to co-host the next session of the Aqaba Process in Astana tomorrow,” the Head of State said.

Photo: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the King’s steadfast support had already helped deliver tangible results in bilateral cooperation.

“Today, our partnership is actively expanding into new, highly promising sectors, unlocking the vast potential of both our regions. Our reciprocal visits last year gave strong impetus for this cause. I’m firmly committed to keep this positive momentum and elevate our partnership to even greater heights,” the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that he considers King Abdullah II a close friend of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

“In recognition of your enormously important contribution to fostering the strong bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Jordan, I’m honored to present you with the Al-Farabi State Award. This high Order proudly bears the name of the great philosopher of the East. The legacy of Al-Farabi continues to inspire and serve as a road guide for many generations, and his historic role in modern politics, science, and literature cannot be overstated. He has a special place in the hearts and minds of the entire Arab world. His timeless ideas on wisdom, harmony, and unity continue to connect our cultures. We deeply appreciate your tireless efforts to champion these noble values. It is very symbolic that Your Majesty is the first person to receive this distinguished award. I believe it is a historic event. May this high decoration serve as a sign of Kazakhstan’s genuine respect and personal esteem for you,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

King Abdullah II, in turn, presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Jordan’s highest state decoration, the Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali.

Photo: Akorda

“It is a great honor for me to receive the highest decoration of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This Order bears the name of the founder of your noble dynasty. His legacy, rooted in honor, faith, and devotion to his people, continues to inspire generations. I regard this high distinction not only as recognition of my personal contribution, but above all as a testament to the strong friendship and mutual respect between our peoples. It is a clear recognition of the close and steadily strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Jordan. I greatly value your personal commitment to further advancing bilateral cooperation,” the Head of State said.

The Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali was established in 1949 by King Abdullah I bin Al-Hussein of Jordan in honor of his father, Sharif Hussein bin Ali of Mecca (1853–1931), one of the most prominent figures of the Hashemite dynasty.

The presentation of the Order is regarded as a special mark of respect from the King of Jordan and a testament to the high level of political trust.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Abdullah II arrived in Kazakhstan on an official state visit at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev described Jordan as Kazakhstan's reliable partner in the Arab world.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception, noting that Kazakhstan and Jordan share longstanding relations and mutual respect, as well as a common commitment to promoting peace and stability.