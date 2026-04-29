Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards 1st class Dostyq Order to Andrej Babiš

As a trusted partner and distinguished statesman, your pragmatic contributions have been pivotal to strengthening Kazakhstani-Czech ties. In recognition of your outstanding work in elevating our political and economic cooperation, I decided to present you with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, symbolizing the robust friendship between our nations. I am assured that our partnership will continue to prosper and grow stronger, said the Kazakhstani leader.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for praising his work.

I am delighted by the exceptional progress of our partnership. The political dialogue is open and constructive, and interaction on the international arena confirms a shared commitment to stability, peace, and partnership. The Czech Republic is proud to be a reliable partner of Kazakhstan on the world stage. Mr. President, let me express once again my sincere gratitude for this high award and for your role in strengthening international partnership and dialogue. I look forward with optimism to continuing joint efforts to deepen the bonds of friendship between our peoples and the common contribution to creating a more stable and prosperous world, said Andrej Babiš.

Photo credit: Akorda

Today, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held a narrow-format meeting.

During the expanded-format negotiations, it was noted that more than 190 Czech companies are actively operating in Kazakhstan, including flagship investors such as Škoda, Omnipol, Tatra, ZVVZ, and other long-standing industrial partners.

As a reminder, Andrej Babiš is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.