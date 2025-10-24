Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends gala concert on occasion of Republic Day

Renowned Kazakhstani artists and creative ensembles performed on the stage of the Astana Opera Theatre.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, on the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards outstanding citizens, hails their contribution at the Republic Day ceremony.