    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends gala concert on occasion of Republic Day

    19:16, 24 October 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended Friday a festive concert titled ‘Rukhtyn askari – Kazakhstan,’ held ahead of Republic Day, the country is set to mark tomorrow, October 20, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends gala concert on occasion of Republic Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Renowned Kazakhstani artists and creative ensembles performed on the stage of the Astana Opera Theatre.

    As reported earlier, on the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards outstanding citizens, hails their contribution at the Republic Day ceremony. 

