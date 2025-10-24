Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends gala concert on occasion of Republic Day
19:16, 24 October 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended Friday a festive concert titled ‘Rukhtyn askari – Kazakhstan,’ held ahead of Republic Day, the country is set to mark tomorrow, October 20, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Renowned Kazakhstani artists and creative ensembles performed on the stage of the Astana Opera Theatre.
As reported earlier, on the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence.
