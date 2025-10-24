Tokayev awards outstanding citizens, hails their contribution at Republic Day ceremony

Speaking to the participants, the Kazakh President said: “We’re joined by Murat Karazhumanov today. He significantly contributed to the development of agriculture, having devoted around 45 years to tireless work.”

A talented mechanic imparts his extensive experience to young specialists, guiding them in their life journey.

Over 30 family members of the Karazhumanov family have been working in the agriculture sector, with their total work experience exceeding 600 years. So, I decided to present the title of the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan to Murat Karazhumanov, said the Head of State.

In the wake of the Head of State’s decision to declare the year 2025 as the Year of Trade Jobs, Kazakhstan has been honoring those who contribute to the country’s progress through their hard work.

On this special day, we’re giving credit to Sergey Chrnobay – an honored miner and full cavalier of the Miner's Glory badge, who is a true legend of the country’s coal industry. He is a shining example of a large working dynasty, in which everyone – parents, spouse, children – have bound their fates with this truly heroic profession. This glorious family's total work experience is over 150 years – it’s not just a pretty number, but a record of labor prowess and professional succession, stated President Tokayev, awarding him with the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also conferred the highest Order of Otan (Order of Fatherland) on Alexander Kasitsin, an awardee of the Order of Labor Glory and a major specialist, who has come from a zootechnician to a head of one of the advanced agro-industrial enterprises of the country.

Honored journalist of Kazakhstan Sergey Kharchenko received the Order of Barys, 1st degree.

The Kazakh President announced his decision to award for the first time the State Prize named after Ahmet Baitursynuly to famed archeologist Zeinolla Samashev, who discovered the Berel Kurgan, as well as renowned cartographer Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov for their contribution to domestic science.

Mixed martial artist Shavkat Rakhmonov was honored with the Order of Barys, 2nd degree, for his efforts to promote Kazahstan abroad.

Recalling that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed out the People's Artist title to Bolat Abdilmanov, Tamaraasar Zhankul, Shynar Zhanysbekova, the Honored Worker title to Nina Zhmerenetskaya, Bakhyt Khadzhibayev, Zarina Altynbayeva, Aigerim Altynbek, and Ivan Altynbek.

During the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty as an ‘important historic milestone’.

The Declaration of Sovereignty is one of the pillars of our statehood, the embodiment of the creative aspirations of our people, said the President, adding that since the very first day of sovereignty, Kazakhstan has been consistently pursuing the chosen path of strengthening statehood and raising the people’s wellbeing.

The Kazakh President urged to respect and support responsible and competitive citizens. “It’s important to build a society, where trade jobs receive due recognition,” he added.

As reported earlier, on the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence.