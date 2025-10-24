Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen – President

In his remarks, the Head of State congratulated attendees on the country's main holiday – Republic Day.

“This year, our country has reached an important milestone - 35 years ago, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. Namely on this day, the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our Independence soared high. Historical justice triumphed, and the national spirit was strengthened. That is why this date can rightly be called the sacred day that opened the path to the independence of our nation.

Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value. Preserving and strengthening it is a sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan. Sovereignty is a vivid symbol of unforgettable courage our ancestors demonstrated in defense of the nation's interests,” said the Head of State.