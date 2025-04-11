President Tokayev attends agricultural exhibition in Shymkent
14:27, 11 April 2025
Some 50 processing enterprises in Shymkent manufactured products worth 168.5 billion tenge in 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was familiarized with the greenhouse construction projects worth $650 million from Alarko Holding and Fabe Polska SP Polish enterprise’s projects amounting to $136 million.
The Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.
Earlier, he surveyed the new terminal of the Shymkent Airport and visited the modern trade-logistics center.