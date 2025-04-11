EN
    President Tokayev attends agricultural exhibition in Shymkent

    14:27, 11 April 2025

    Some 50 processing enterprises in Shymkent manufactured products worth 168.5 billion tenge in 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President was familiarized with the greenhouse construction projects worth $650 million from Alarko Holding and Fabe Polska SP Polish enterprise’s projects amounting to $136 million.

    The Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

    Earlier, he surveyed the new terminal of the Shymkent Airport and visited the modern trade-logistics center.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
