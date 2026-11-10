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    Moscow to host CSTO Collective Security Council session Nov 11

    09:48, 10 November 2026

    A session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Moscow on 11 November under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reports, citing the Kremlin press service.

    Moscow to host CSTO Collective Security Council session Nov 11
    Photo credit: BelTA

    “The discussion is expected to cover key aspects of interaction and measures to further improve the CSTO collective security system, as well as current international and regional issues,” the press service said.

    The session will end with the signing a number of multilateral documents, including a final Declaration and the 2030 CSTO Anti-Terrorism Strategy, drafted on Russia’s initiative. A decision will also be taken on the transfer of the CSTO chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan as of 1 January 2027.  

    CSTO Politics Russia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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