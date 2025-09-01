Kazakh President to depart for Beijing, as SCO summit concludes in Tianjin
18:00, 1 September 2025
The visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to China will continue in Beijing tomorrow, as the 2025 SCO summit wrapped up in the northern port city of Tianjin, Akorda reports.
Tomorrow, on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well, reads a statement from the Akorda press service.
Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attended on Monday the SCO Plus summit in the northern port city of Tianjin, China.