    Kazakh President to depart for Beijing, as SCO summit concludes in Tianjin

    18:00, 1 September 2025

    The visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to China will continue in Beijing tomorrow, as the 2025 SCO summit wrapped up in the northern port city of Tianjin, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Tomorrow, on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well, reads a statement from the Akorda press service. 

    Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attended on Monday the SCO Plus summit in the northern port city of Tianjin, China. 

