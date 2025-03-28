Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, António Guterres discuss Kazakhstan-UN cooperation over phone

During the talk, the Kazakh leader highlighted the importance of the unanimous resolution on the establishment in Almaty the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The interlocutors also discussed further steps toward its industrialization.

The Head of State pointed out that it is important that all countries are committed to the UN Charter and the universal principles of international law, as the Organization that remains universal and has no alternatives marks 80 years since its establishment this year.

In turn, António Guterres commended the peacekeeping efforts of Kazakhstan and its contribution to global security and sustainable development.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana.