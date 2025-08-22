Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet at Yntymak Ordo Palace

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidents greeted each other. The two countries’ national anthems were performed.

The Guard of Honor were lined up to welcome the Heads of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidents introduced the members of the official delegations and walked to the hall for negotiations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek, as part of his official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic.