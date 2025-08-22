Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet at Yntymak Ordo Palace
11:35, 22 August 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit, at the Yntymak Ordo presidential palace, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Presidents greeted each other. The two countries’ national anthems were performed.
The Guard of Honor were lined up to welcome the Heads of State.
The Presidents introduced the members of the official delegations and walked to the hall for negotiations.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek, as part of his official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic.