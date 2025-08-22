EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet at Yntymak Ordo Palace

    11:35, 22 August 2025

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit, at the Yntymak Ordo presidential palace, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidents greeted each other. The two countries’ national anthems were performed.

    The Guard of Honor were lined up to welcome the Heads of State.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidents introduced the members of the official delegations and walked to the hall for negotiations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov meet
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek, as part of his official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic.

