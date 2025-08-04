Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Turkmenistan for 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries
21:10, 4 August 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was greeted by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, at the airport in the city of Türkmenbaşy.
Earlier it was reported that UN Secretary General António Guterre arrived in Turkmenistan for UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
On August 3, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary General António Guterres inaugurated the UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty.