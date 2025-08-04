EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Turkmenistan for 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

    21:10, 4 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was greeted by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, at the airport in the city of Türkmenbaşy.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that UN Secretary General António Guterre arrived in Turkmenistan for UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

    On August 3, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary General António Guterres inaugurated the UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty.

