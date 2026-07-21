Kashagan gas processing plant construction reaches 60% completion

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov evaluated the project's progress during a working visit to the Atyrau region.

As the ministry noted, the project is being implemented by GPC Investment LLP, a subsidiary of QazaqGaz National Company. The plant is set to become a key infrastructure milestone for Kazakhstan’s gas processing industry, significantly boosting processing capacity for associated gas extracted from the Kashagan field.

Photo source: gov.kz

"97% of the main equipment has already been delivered to the construction site. The construction of the rotational camp and railway infrastructure for transporting oversized cargo has been completed. Around 2,000 specialists are now working on the project. Installation of process equipment, utility networks, and construction of key production facilities are ongoing," the ministry said.

The minister was briefed on construction and installation progress, ongoing equipment deliveries, and the next phases of the project. According to the project owner, construction is progressing rapidly and strictly adhering to the approved schedule.

Photo source: gov.kz

gas processing plant is of strategic importance for the further development of Kazakhstan's gas industry. Commissioning the plant will increase associated gas processing, enhance the development efficiency of one of the country’s largest oil and gas fields, and supply additional commercial gas to the domestic market. Our priority today is to ensure the plant comes online on time," stated Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

According to QazaqGaz Board Chairman Alibek Zhamauov, the company is closely monitoring project execution.

"Recognizing the significance of this project for the national economy, we are taking every necessary measure to guarantee timely and high-quality completion of the Kashagan gas processing plant construction," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Tengizchevroil targets up to 40 mln mt of oil production in 2026.