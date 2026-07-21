Tengizchevroil targets up to 40 mln mt of oil production in 2026

During a working visit to the Atyrau region, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov met with TCO management to discuss current oil production, the company's plans and the reliable operation of its facilities.

The TCO project is one of the largest investment projects in Kazakhstan's history since independence. The project agreement was signed in 1993, and over the years the company has built a major production complex with modern hydrocarbon extraction, processing and treatment facilities.

As part of the expansion project, new production facilities were commissioned in 2024–2025, culminating in first oil from the Third Generation Plant in January 2025. With the expansion now complete and the new facilities operating at their planned capacity, TCO produced 16.6 mln mt of oil in the first half of 2026 and expects output to reach up to 40 mln mt by the end of the year.

Akkenzhenov stressed the importance of maintaining stable operations and production rates through the end of the year.

"Tengiz is one of the key projects in Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry. The new facilities have reached their design capacity, and it is now essential to ensure the stable and reliable operation of the entire production complex. We expect TCO to present a clear plan for the remainder of the year with specific measures to achieve the targeted production volumes," he said.

TCO Chief Executive Officer William Lacobie said the company's top priority remains safe and reliable production for the benefit of Kazakhstan.

"The safety of our employees, environmental stewardship and the reliability of our operations remain TCO's top priorities. We continue to focus on the safe operation of our facilities and on improving production processes," he said.

The meeting also focused on the reliability of production facilities, the prevention of operational disruptions, the development of local content and the participation of Kazakh suppliers in the project. The ministry said it will continue to monitor TCO's production performance and the reliability of its operations.

To note, on January 18, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred at the Tengiz oilfield. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an operational failure at the Tengiz oilfield had briefly reduced oil output.