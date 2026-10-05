Karin: President backs entire education system, not just teachers

Erlan Karin recalled that in 2023, by decision of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, October 5 was officially established as Teachers' Day. Since then, it has become a tradition for the President to receive educators at the Akorda Presidential Palace and congratulate them on their professional holiday.

Today, the Head of State also expressed particular respect for veterans of the teaching profession, honored teachers and educators who have achieved outstanding results.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to raising the status of teachers and supporting educators. It is well known that teachers were the focus of one of his first major decisions as President. On his direct initiative, the Law 'On the Status of the Teacher' was adopted," Karin wrote. "Teachers began to be awarded the highest state honor — the title 'Qazaqstannyń eńbek eri' (Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan). In addition, teachers' salaries were significantly increased, and competition in the education sector reached a new level."

According to Erlan Karin, the President provides special support not only to teachers but to the entire education system. In the past seven years alone, 1,301 new schools have opened in the country. He highlighted that Kazakhstan ranks among the leaders in Central Asia in the pace of new school construction.

"I sincerely congratulate you on today's Teachers' Day! As the Head of State noted, 'A strong teacher is a reliable pillar of a progressive nation.' We wish educators, who lay the foundation for the country's future and raise the younger generation, great success, well-being, and prosperity!" the Vice President said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated participants of a ceremony at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Teachers' Day and presented state awards to educators.