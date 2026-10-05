Tokayev calls for wider introduction of AI lessons in Kazakhstan schools

In his remarks at the Teacher’s Day ceremony at the Akorda Palace, Tokayev said that more than 4 million schoolchildren in Kazakhstan, accounting for about one-fifth of the population, should grow up in a developed state, a safe environment, and a civilized society.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the strength of a civilized and advanced state is determined not only by its natural resources but also by the quality of its human capital, adding that a country’s international standing and its economic potential depend on the level of education and science in society.

The President said that Kazakhstan had built 1,342 schools providing more than one million student places over the past seven years, with another 101 schools currently under construction.

Under the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) project, 217 schools have been built with capacity for 460,000 students, including 84 schools or 40% located in rural areas.

“I have always emphasized that both rural and urban areas must have modern schools that provide children with equal access to quality education,” the President said.

He also highlighted a nationwide program to introduce specialized AI-based lessons in secondary schools and instructed the government to focus closely on this initiative.

October 5 is officially observed as Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan. According to the President, the tradition of honoring educators at the national level would continue, calling it a matter of exceptional importance for the state.

Earlier, addressing the third meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development in Akorda, President Tokayev said that AI must become a key tool for industrial modernization.