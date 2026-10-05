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    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators

    16:28, 5 October 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, honored educators with state awards Monday at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators
    Photo credit: Akorda

    For outstanding achievements in education and distinguished service to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President presented the following awards on October 5, 2026:

    • Order of Qurmet (Order of Honor)
    • Medal "Eren eńbegi úshin" (For Distinguished Labor)
    • Medal "Shapaǵat" (Charity)
    • Honorary title "Qazaqstannyń eńbek sińirgen ustazy" (Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan)
    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators
    Photo: Akorda

    October 5 is officially observed as Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan. According to the President, the tradition of honoring educators at the national level would continue, calling it a matter of exceptional importance for the state.

    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators
    Photo: Akorda
    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators
    Photo: Akorda
    President awards state honors to Kazakh educators
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised teachers' role in developing the country's human capital and said the government should pay special attention to introducing AI-based lessons in secondary schools.

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    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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