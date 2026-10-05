President awards state honors to Kazakh educators

For outstanding achievements in education and distinguished service to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President presented the following awards on October 5, 2026:

Order of Qurmet (Order of Honor)

(Order of Honor) Medal "Eren eńbegi úshin" (For Distinguished Labor)

(For Distinguished Labor) Medal "Shapaǵat" (Charity)

(Charity) Honorary title "Qazaqstannyń eńbek sińirgen ustazy" (Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan)

Photo: Akorda

October 5 is officially observed as Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan. According to the President, the tradition of honoring educators at the national level would continue, calling it a matter of exceptional importance for the state.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised teachers' role in developing the country's human capital and said the government should pay special attention to introducing AI-based lessons in secondary schools.