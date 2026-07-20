Karin outlines work on nominating Mangystau Rocky Mosques for UNESCO World Heritage List

Erlan Karin, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, shared how Kazakhstan was preparing for the nomination. In 2024, during a meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Atyrau, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to initiate the process of nominating the unique Rocky Mosques of Mangystau for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Since then, significant work has been carried out.

"Over the past period, extensive efforts have gone into preparing the nomination dossier, which includes scientific, as well as legal and institutional justification. Last year, a UNESCO evaluation mission visited the site, and we have recently received technical assessments from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS)," Erlan Karin posted on his official social media page.

Photo source: Akorda

As reported earlier, the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee opened in Busan yesterday and runs through July 29. The event brought together around 3,000 participants from the 196 States Parties to the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, as well as representatives of international organizations and the expert community.

During the session, the World Heritage Committee will examine 30 new nominations for inscription on the World Heritage List, along with 147 State of Conservation reports on properties already inscribed on the List.

The Committee is also expected to examine Kazakhstan's nomination, "The Rock Mosques of Mangystau and Associated Sacred Sites".