Karakhanid-era coins: 104 artefacts shown in Taraz

To mark International Archaeologists' Day, the exhibition, titled "Taraz Archaeology: Numismatic Artifacts from the Karakhanid State," opened at the Ancient Taraz Monuments State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve.

The display features 104 numismatic artifacts, including coins and other finds discovered during archaeological excavations at Taraz's historic sites, all dating to the Karakhanid period.

The artifacts provide insight into monetary circulation and trade ties in the medieval period, revealing Taraz's significance as one of the most important centers along the Great Silk Road.

Museum specialists introduced visitors to the history of the discoveries, the methods used to study them, and the region's rich archaeological heritage.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kokand Khanate coins and artifacts went on display in the Ulytau region.